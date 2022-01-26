Techland has shared the updates that will be coming to the zombie game on social networks.

Next week it opens Dying Light 2the second part of the delivery that, combining zombie survival and some parkour mechanics attractive, caught a multitude of players at the time. In Techland they have put a great emphasis on the script of this new story, which promises to be more and better, but they have also declared that they will continue to support the game for up to 5 years after its release.

That was what the community manager of the study commented, but now it has been confirmed through the official account of the game, which has shared the Roadmap scheduled for the coming months. At the moment, the content covers up to the middle of this 2022, but it will continue in the following months.

Story DLC Coming in JuneIn the roadmap you can see how they will be included challenges, events and more things after the launch of the game, being the first to arrive a free DLC in mid-February. The first challenge pack will be added in March. For the second we will have to wait until May, although before that we will have a series of events that will start in April. The first DLC in history will land in June being, this yes, paid. For later, they promise a second DLC, as well as new weapons, enemies and free content.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human launches on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S next february 4, although Nintendo Switch users will have to wait a few months after announcing the delay of their version through the cloud. In the new generation, the title will enjoy a free update to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, being able to go from PS4 and One to the new versions at no additional cost.

