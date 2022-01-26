The Serbian striker for Fiorentina is one of the hottest names in world football. His state of form and the interest of big clubs have contributed to his being talked about and he has gained significant media coverage.
We see ten curiosities about the footballer from the capital of Serbia:
February 21, 2016. He had his first opportunity on matchday 23 of the 2015-16 Super Liga Srbije, at the age of 16 years and 22 days. It was against OFK Beograd and he played 20 minutes in a match that would end in defeat (2-1) for his team. He can be seen claiming a pass from a teammate, being the wearer of number 9.
February 27, 2016. Not a week would pass until he received his second chance. It wasn’t just any match, but he had to play 37 minutes in the derby against Estrella Roja, where he was defeated again. He was 16 years and 28 days old.
April 2, 2016. He entered the field of play at half-time, with Partizan losing (0-2) against Radnik Surdulica. In less than ten minutes he would be in charge of reducing differences in a contest where the comeback would be consummated (3-2) with a brace from Sasa Ilic.
The Italian team paid nearly two million euros for an 18-year-old footballer who had just reached one of value in Transfermarkt. It kept that figure in the December 2018 update and, just over three years later, it’s already priced at 70.
The signing was for the Fiorentina subsidiary, where he played a game in the 2018-19 season and one in the following. In 22 appearances, he has already shown signs of his differential talent, with 20 goals and one assist.
He will turn 22 on Friday and has already made 108 appearances as a Fiorentina first-team footballer. In these, he accumulates 49 goals and eight assists. However, the surprising data are those of this year, where he has scored 20 goals and four assists in 24 appearances.
In his 14 games with the senior team, where he has scored seven goals, he has experienced a World Cup qualification full of epics. On the last matchday, a tie on points was reached that benefited Portugal and, in a feud with the Portuguese, theirs won (1-2) with a goal in the last minute from Aleksandar Mitrovic.
The only championship obtained since he landed in Italian football is the 2019 Coppa Primavera, where his six goals in five games allowed him to be the top scorer in the tournament and directly influence the achievement of it by the Fiorentina sub19.
In recent days there has been a lot of insistence on the possible signing of the Serbian by the team bianconeri. According to Fabrizio Romano, Fiorentina has already reached an agreement with FC Basel for Arthur Cabral (16M), his replacement. As soon as the Brazilian’s addition is made official, the same should happen with the top scorer in Serie A alongside Ciro Immobile.
Dusan Vlahovic’s birthday is on January 28. He was born in 2000, sharing an anniversary with celebrities such as the NBA coach Gregg Popovich (1949), Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (1978), former English centre-back Jamie Carragher (1978), WWE wrestler Sheamus (1978), singer of the Backstreet Boys Nick Carter (1980), NBA player Andre Iguodala (1984), rapper J Cole (1985), singer Maluma (1994) or the footballer Abel Ruiz (2000).
