Mourinho takes up the challenge with Conte. Excellent performance of the Argentine, on the field for an hour

There was no Roma fan who, tonight, couldn’t wait to see the magic square together. Josè Mourinho has satisfied everyone, first of all himself, and has deployed from the first minute against Tottenham Lorenzo Pellegrini (in midfield with Cristante) Tammy Abraham in attack and, behind him, Paulo Dybala and Nicolò Zaniolo. For Joya it was not the absolute debut, since she had already played 45 ‘against Ascoli, but it was the debut in world vision and, for an hour, she did everything to show off: the condition is still that which is – although the crash on Perisic in the first half has already shown a good physical and mental state -, but in the meantime from his foot the assist, perfect, for the goal with which Ibanez, head in the half hour, has beaten Lloris taking Roma ahead, allowing them to take home the I-tech Cup. See also Zaniolo in the Roma-Juve-Milan triangle: here's what can happen

GOOD INDICATIONS – Roma that Mou, in Haifa, lined up with all the owners up to 60 ‘: Rui Patricio in goal, Karsdorp and Zalewski (to evaluate the ankle sprain with which he came out) on the flanks, 3 defense with Mancini, Smalling and Ibanez , Pellegrini in midfield with Cristante and, in front, the three jewels. Conte, for his part, entrusted himself to Kane and Son, with Perisic who started slow and rose with the passing of the minutes, even touching the goal with a shot from distance, and the new signing Bissouma still appeared a bit packed, so much so that in the second half the former Juve Bentancur entered. It is in the first half, above all, that Mourinho had the best indications and Conte the worst, above all because his Tottenham, obviously not physically ready yet, struggled to interpret the pressure so dear to him.

NICO AND PAULO OK – See also Everton vs. Manchester City live, follow the Premier League live Better, however, Mou’s men who first claim a penalty with Zaniolo, then take the lead with Ibanez and hold up well the reaction of Tottenham. The English are dangerous just before half-time when Kane scores the equalizer, but the referee disallows Kulusevski for offside. In the second half, Tottenham shines a little more, Dybala comes out in Rome, showing good signs of agreement with Zaniolo, and Pellegrini advances with Matic in the middle: with the passing of the minutes, souls also warm up because Richarlison, 60 million card a few weeks ago, it is dangerous, Kane is not going to lose it and Roma are in debt for oxygen.

THESIS NERVES – To complicate everything, some not-so-tender entry from Romero that sends Pellegrini into a rage. The Giallorossi captain comes out in recovery, hit hard on an eyebrow while Zaniolo, author of an excellent performance, was released shortly before him. He didn’t find the goal, but he showed a total attitude to the team and to what Mourinho is asking for. The difference between Roma and Tottenham is all here, as well as in the goal difference: Mou’s team already seems to be a well-established group, even if the strikers’ goals are missing, Conte’s one, a week from the start of the Premier, still no . See also F1 | Porpoising: the FIA ​​collects data, but takes a step back

July 30, 2022 (change July 31, 2022 | 00:26)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Dybala #invents #Ibanez #scores #defense #holds #Roma #beat #Tottenham