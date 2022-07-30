Recently and on the occasion of Wonder Festival 2022 Summerthere was an announcement about a new figure of super sonicwhich stands out for showing this girl dressed as megumin from the series KonoSuba.

It is a product of the company KDcolle (KADOKAWA Collection) but at the moment there are no photographs showing its appearance. Only the conceptual art that we share with you exists and gives an idea of ​​what to expect.

Taking into account that there are still no images of even the prototype version, it is to be imagined that it will take time before reservations are open.

At first glance it does not seem to make sense that super sonic make cosplay of megumin of KonoSuba. The thing is, it’s not the first time it’s happened. In fact, there was a collaboration between both franchises a long time ago with her dressed in a similar way.

super sonic is an original creation of Tsuji Santawho made it for the software company Nitroplus. It started out as a festival mascot in 2006 but was so popular that it started to spread.

Now it is present in musical products, manga, anime, video games and figures, as in this case. This attractive red-haired young woman has come a long way and has a large legion of fans who consume her products.

When will the KonoSuba anime return?

It is likely that the idea that super sonic have the appearance of megumin is part of the promotion of the third season of KonoSuba and the derived anime based on this magician, which could come out in 2023.

It was in May of this year that both animated projects had their confirmation. This figure could well go on sale next year to take advantage of the return of the anime and the expectation generated by it.

Although the light novel on which it is based KonoSuba the fame of the series continues. So it’s not surprising that Kadokawawhich has the respective rights, will approve a new wave of episodes.

The output of the anime is almost always accompanied by various products and this third one is not going to be the exception. As to super sonic Although it does not have a new anime on the way, it is still very present in various ways.

