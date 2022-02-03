The name of Dynasty Warriors is one that many people are probably not aware of. However, the subgenre of Warriors, or Musou, that we find here, is one that surely many will be able to identify. Series like Person, The Legends of Zelda, Fire Emblem, One Piece, have entered this style of game. Although there is always room for more, The show’s producer has one property in particular in mind, one that would take the Musou to a galaxy far, far away.

Recently, Akihiro Suzuki, producer of Dynasty Warriors 9, was interviewed about this installment, as well as the future of the series. In his conversation with JP Games, Suzuki revealed that he would love to work with the Star Wars property. This was what he commented:

“Within the development team, there have been many different IPs and jobs submitted. This is just my opinion, but my personal wish would be a Star Wars crossover.”

Along with this, the producer hopes that the Musou games that come to the new consoles, have a series of visual improvements, as well as improved artificial intelligence. Going back to Star Wars, this is a fantastic idea. A game where we take control of Darth Vader against hundreds of Rebellion soldiers, or a Jedi against thousands of Separatist droids sounds very interesting.

Editor’s note:

At the end of the day, Musou games are entertaining, without much hassle. The idea of ​​bringing this concept into the Star Wars universe is interesting. Considering that the exclusivity with EA ends next year, nothing stops Koei Tecmo from having an alliance with Disney to make this a reality.

Via: JP Games