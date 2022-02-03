Where have we already seen Hu, the singer paired with rapper Highsnob? The two took the stage of the Ariston with the song Take care of you

Third evening of the Sanremo Festival. After Giusy Ferreri, they took the stage of the Ariston Highsnob & Hu with their song “Take care of yourself”.

In addition to thrilling the Italian public with their music, they also gave a smile to all those who are participating in the Fantasanremo and who have chosen them in their team.

In fact, at the end of the exhibition the two artists have greeted Aunt Mara and yes they are bow down to the public, two gestures that made him buy points!

For those who have not yet understood what Fantasanremo is, it is a kind of fantasy football dedicated to the Italian Song Festival. Each user chooses a team formed by 5 artists and earns and loses points depending on what the singers do on stage!

Where have we already seen the singer Hu?

But you know that Hu, at the registry office Federica Ferracuti, is it a face already known? Where did we see it?

In 2020, she was one of the singers who participated in the talent show AmaSanremo among the new proposals. Not only that, Federica Ferracuti was also the protagonist of many famous advertising campaigns for the brand Lamborghini and for that of Chiara Ferragni.

She is originally from Fermo, an Italian town in the Marche region and was born in 1994. Since she was a teenager she devoted herself to her guitar and let herself be enchanted by the world of music.

Her stage name Hu began to make its way into the entertainment world in 2020, when the singer introduced herself to the talent Amasanremo with her song Niagara eyes.

And now, in 2022, she took the stage of the Ariston, during the Sanremo Festival, with the rapper Highsnob, with the song “Take care of yourself“. The latter speaks of the injuries and the pain one feels at end of a relationship. How abandoned feels. A text that aims to make people reflect on the sensations and feelings that overwhelm a person.