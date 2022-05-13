Duván Zapata to Inter?: his representative clarifies the situation

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Duvan Zapata
Isabella Bonotto. AFP
The Colombian attacker could change teams next season.
May 13, 2022, 03:19 PM
Duván Zapata, the Colombian striker for Atalanta, could change the air in the next season. The striker has been playing for Inter Milan, the recent champion of the Italian Cup.
Zapata’s agent, Fernando Schena, clarified in the Italian press the forward’s situation, regarding the versions of Inter that regained strength this Friday.
“At the moment there is absolutely nothing… Duvan has a contract and is doing very well in Bergamo. But we know how football is, anything can happen”, the representative began on this subject, in dialogue with ‘L’Interista’ .
open option
However, Schena did not close the door on the possibility: “If he calls Inter obviously we will listen to what he has to say, so far there have been no contacts.”
He was even asked about the possible competition that Duván would have in attack if he went to Inter as a problem. “Competition? We will eventually see this kind of thing in due course, if there is always something”said.
In February of this year it was learned that the striker chose not to undergo surgery for a delicate injury, but rather preferred to advance a treatment, to progressively lengthen the tendons and the muscle that bothers him until the pain and threat of injury are eliminated. more serious injury.
His injury prevented him from being in the last games of the Colombian National Team, in the qualifying round for the Qatar World Cup.
