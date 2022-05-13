Saturday, May 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Duván Zapata to Inter?: his representative clarifies the situation

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Duvan Zapata

Duvan Zapata

Photo:

Isabella Bonotto. AFP

The Colombian attacker could change teams next season.

Duván Zapata, the Colombian striker for Atalanta, could change the air in the next season. The striker has been playing for Inter Milan, the recent champion of the Italian Cup.

Zapata’s agent, Fernando Schena, clarified in the Italian press the forward’s situation, regarding the versions of Inter that regained strength this Friday.

See also  Coppa Italia, Inter 3-2 Empoli: Nerazzurri in the quarter-finals

“At the moment there is absolutely nothing… Duvan has a contract and is doing very well in Bergamo. But we know how football is, anything can happen”, the representative began on this subject, in dialogue with ‘L’Interista’ .

open option

However, Schena did not close the door on the possibility: “If he calls Inter obviously we will listen to what he has to say, so far there have been no contacts.”

He was even asked about the possible competition that Duván would have in attack if he went to Inter as a problem. “Competition? We will eventually see this kind of thing in due course, if there is always something”said.

In February of this year it was learned that the striker chose not to undergo surgery for a delicate injury, but rather preferred to advance a treatment, to progressively lengthen the tendons and the muscle that bothers him until the pain and threat of injury are eliminated. more serious injury.

His injury prevented him from being in the last games of the Colombian National Team, in the qualifying round for the Qatar World Cup.

See also  Lamaro: "With Italy I would have liked to have played with Parisse"

SPORTS

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Duván #Zapata #Inter #representative #clarifies #situation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Fourth vaccination surprises researchers - this is how effective the booster is

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.