Wednesday, January 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Duván Zapata started 2023 on the wrong foot: there is an alarm

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 4, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Duvan Zapata

Duván Zapata in a match against Torino.

Duván Zapata in a match against Torino.

The Colombian was injured in the game Spezia vs. Atalanta.

The start of the year has not been good Duvan Zapata, the front of the Atalanta, who had to leave the field at minute 29 of the first part in the commitment against the Spezia.

See also  James Rodríguez: Michel would be his new DT, the one with the gig to 'Pibe', video

Zapata, who in recent times has struggled with injuries, crashed into the rival goalkeeper, when the 15th minute of that period was running. (Messi raised a false World Cup: the revelation that shakes Argentina) (Lionel Messi, as a hero: this is how his PSG teammates received him, video)

Fast change

The Colombian had to be replaced by Rasmus Hojlundafter the forward did not feel well physically.

Once he left the field. Zapata had a short talk with coach Gasperini and sat on the substitute bench.

Later, he was treated by the team doctors, but there is still no official report on what caused him to leave the field of play.

(Michael Schumacher: heartfelt message with which he reappears after the hard accident)
(Pelé: this is how the forgiveness of grandchildren who sued him for abandonment as children came)

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Milan, Berardi is the favorite: summit with Sassuolo. And Adli is already on the way

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Duván #Zapata #started #wrong #foot #alarm

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

F1 | Alpine will introduce the A523 by Gasly and Ocon on February 16th

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result