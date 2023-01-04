Duván Zapata started 2023 on the wrong foot: there is an alarm

The start of the year has not been good Duvan Zapata, the front of the Atalanta, who had to leave the field at minute 29 of the first part in the commitment against the Spezia.

Zapata, who in recent times has struggled with injuries, crashed into the rival goalkeeper, when the 15th minute of that period was running.

Fast change

The Colombian had to be replaced by Rasmus Hojlundafter the forward did not feel well physically.

Once he left the field. Zapata had a short talk with coach Gasperini and sat on the substitute bench.

Later, he was treated by the team doctors, but there is still no official report on what caused him to leave the field of play.

