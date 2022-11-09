Thursday, November 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Duván Zapata: see the great goal with which he celebrated again after 7 months

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Duvan Zapata

Duvan Zapata

Photo:

Isabella Bonotto. AFP

Duvan Zapata

The striker, afflicted by injuries, ‘removed the thorn’ this Wednesday.

Duván Zapata returned to the goal. The Colombian striker, who this season has been plagued by injuries, scored his first goal on Wednesday after seven months without scoring.

Duván returned to the goal!

Duván Zapata in a match against Torino.

In the match between his team, Atalanta, against Lecce, for Serie A, ‘Il Toro’ was in charge of scoring the goal that at the moment represents the discount for those from Bergamo (1-2).

His goal, from the right and in the middle of the goalkeeper’s legs, gets all the praise.

The last time Zapata scored a goal was on April 23, against Venezia.

More sports news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Atalanta, with Zapata and Muriel, eliminated from the Europa League

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Duván #Zapata #great #goal #celebrated #months

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Jessica Newton defends Deyvis after ampay: "Magaly has shown me that she has no limits"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result