Duván Zapata: see the great goal with which he celebrated again after 7 months

Duván Zapata returned to the goal. The Colombian striker, who this season has been plagued by injuries, scored his first goal on Wednesday after seven months without scoring.

Duván Zapata in a match against Torino.

In the match between his team, Atalanta, against Lecce, for Serie A, ‘Il Toro’ was in charge of scoring the goal that at the moment represents the discount for those from Bergamo (1-2).

His goal, from the right and in the middle of the goalkeeper’s legs, gets all the praise.

The last time Zapata scored a goal was on April 23, against Venezia.

