Sunday, April 30, 2023
Duván Zapata: see his tremendous goal after 15 games without scoring in Europe

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2023
in Sports
Duván Zapata: see his tremendous goal after 15 games without scoring in Europe


Duvan Zapata

Duvan Zapata.

Duvan Zapata.

The forward of the Colombian National Team scored his first goal of 2023 with Atalanta this Saturday.

Duván Zapata returned to the goal. The Valle del Cauca striker scored the goal in Atalanta’s victory against Torino (1-2) to lead his team back into the fight for the Champions League, two points behind Milan and Roma, fourth and fifth, respectively. And he did it after fifteen games without officially scoring in Europe.

Great goal from Duván Zapata

Teun Koopmeiners (left) and the Colombian Duván Zapata.

At minute 87, Duván Zapata controlled the ball from a heel, cut with the heel of his left foot inside the area, lined up to shoot with his right foot and scored.

The Colombian forward, rediscovered with the goal 15 official competition games later, had not scored a goal with his team since last November 9, before the 2022 World Cup, but this Saturday He was the figure of an essential triumph to be a candidate to play the European competitionbut, above all, to be an alternative to the Champions League.

Now he is sixth, waiting for Inter’s Sunday score against Lazio. Everyone’s celebration, from the field to the bench, highlighted the importance of the goal, which undid the tie that Antonio Sanabria had achieved in the 75th minute, when he took advantage of a rebound from the goalkeeper. The 0-1 in minute 34 had been by Davide Zappacosta.

SPORTS
*With EFE

