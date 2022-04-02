Duván Zapata returns to Atalanta’s squad

Colombian striker Duvan Zapata was once again on a squad list with Atalanta, for the match against Napoli in Serie A, after almost two months away from the pitch due to an injury to the left adductor.

Zapata is back. The Colombian striker was injured on January 9 in his left leg and missed four games.

He returned to the field against Cagliari on February 6 but after 14 minutes he relapsed from his injury and had to retire.



It may interest you: (Liverpool won without Luis Díaz and puts pressure on the Premier League)

You can go as a substitute

From that moment, the Italian media pointed to a long-term loss and that it could even require surgical intervention.



However, the coach of the Bergamo team (Italy, north), the Italian Gian Piero Gasperini, He decided to have the striker for this fundamental match against Napoli in which ‘La Dea’ is at stake to be in European positions next season.

With seven games to go in the domestic championship and with the team in the Europa League quarterfinals, Gasperini recovers one of his best assets for the offense. Zapata is not expected to start this Sunday, since he only accumulates a training session with his teammates, but he can be an important piece in the Europa League quarterfinal clash against German Leipzig.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: ‘I said to myself: cycling is worth egg, first my family’)

EFE