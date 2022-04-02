Yet another shipwreck in the central Mediterranean. Over 90 migrants allegedly lost their lives in international waters in the sinking of an overcrowded boat that left Libya several days ago. Only four survivors rescued this morning by the oil tanker Alegria 1. The castaways reported that there were about a hundred on board the dinghy and that they would remain at sea for at least four days. In recent days, the Alarm Phone had launched an sos for a boat with about ninety people on board, whose searches, however, had turned out to be in vain.

Alegria 1 is now heading towards Libya, “ignoring not only our offers of medical assistance – denounces the MSF – but also the invitation not to return these people to Libya, where they will almost certainly face detention, abuse and mistreatment”. From the NGO comes the appeal to the coordination centers in Rome and Malta to “assume the coordination of this operation and to assign a safe place for the survivors before it is too late”. “Frontex and the other EU agencies present in the area reveal the details of this tragic event”, they say from MSF. To express “enormous pain and anger” for the umpteenth shipwreck in the central Mediterranean “once again of catastrophic dimensions” is Sea Watch. “The four survivors now risk being illegally returned to Libya – tweets Mediterranea – Alegria 1 must lead them to the nearest safe haven and as soon as possible”.