Duván Zapata is experiencing his most difficult season this year since he arrived at Atalanta. The Colombian striker has had three injuries this season, starting with a sprain and then a muscle problem.

The third injury was the most complicated and at the time it was said that he could miss the rest of the season in Serie A due to a fibrillar rupture. The possibility of Zapata undergoing surgery was even raised, but that option was ultimately ruled out.

Zapata worked apart from his colleagues, in Seville (Spain) to continue his recovery process. It should be remembered that the ‘Toro’, who will turn 31 on April 1, has not played since February 6, when he could barely play 14 minutes against Cagliari.

In Atalanta they look with optimism the case of Zapata

Now, from the Atalanta environment they give good news about Zapata’s recovery. The striker could return to the courts sooner than expected. At least, that is what the statements made by Luca Percassi, the club’s sports director, tell the newspaper L’Eco di Bergamo.



“At the end of the month, Duván Zapata will definitely be working in Zingonia. He will begin reinserting him into the group. In Seville he has already worked on the pitch and with the ball, doing it here with his teammates will be different and there we will understand the recovery times”, explained Percassi.

When could Zapata return to the courts?

Zapata could be in the final stretch of Serie A with Atalanta, which today occupies the fifth box, with 51 points. That position gives the club the option of playing in the Europa League group stage next season. He is eight points behind Juventus, which today is in the last direct box for the Champions League.

It could also be enough for Zapata to play in an eventual semifinal of the Europa League, if Atalanta manages to eliminate RB Leipzig in the quarterfinals. Those games will be on April 7 and 14.

