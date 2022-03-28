The world of sport and in particular of go kart is in mourning for a sudden and unexpected disappearance. Emilio De Luca is dead for heart attack at just 34 years old. She was preparing to start a race on his beloved go karts when she fell ill. Unfortunately, even the timely aid provided by the health workers could not save his life.

Emilio De Luca was ready to start on the starting grid with his kart, in a race he had also helped organize. But the runner and organizer of the race a Castellammare del Golfoin the province of Trapani in Sicily, he never started running.

Suddenly a heart attack hit him and he died. The heart of the man, who lived in Alcamo, a Sicilian city also in the province of Trapani, stopped beating just before the second race of the regional karting championshipdespite the timely help.

THE 118 sanitary ware present on the racing circuit they immediately joined the driver after the illness, but there was nothing more for him to do. Not even the timely transfer to the hospital and the intervention of the doctors could do anything for him.

The 34-year-old man died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Following the illness and the intervention of the health workers in an attempt to save his life, the organizers obviously decided to suspend the race, hoping for good news which, unfortunately, did not arrive.

Unfortunately, the illness that struck the promoter of the Castellammare del Golfo karting race while he was already on the starting grid, waiting for a restart after the race was interrupted due to an accident, was unfortunately fatal.

His racing companions were moved, but also the municipal administration. Mayor Nicolò Rizzo remembers him like this: