The Colombian Duvan Zapata, striker of Atalanta, withdrew this Sunday from his team’s league match against Cagliari after suffering a recurrence of his groin injury, which had already left him off the pitch for the last month and a half.

Duván took the field 58 minutes into the game at Gewiss Stadium, when his team was losing 0-1, but he had to leave just fourteen minutes later after noticing new discomfort in his groin.

The Colombian striker left the pitch walking, but visibly bothered by pain, and sat on the bench for Atalanta doctors to study the extent of his problem.

Key Tuesday for the striker

Atalanta’s offensive leader, Duván returned this Sunday after six weeks off in which Atalanta only won one game out of three in Serie A. In this campaign, the Cali player scored nine goals in 16 games.

This Monday new news about his health was known and they are not the best for him or for Atalanta.

The Italian press warns that Zapata has a serious injury that would force him to go through the operating room and that he would be off the pitch for four months.

According to ‘Sky Italia’, this Tuesday the results of the magnetic resonance that they carried out on the striker should be known.

However, there is fear because his new discomfort would require surgery and a very long time off due to disability.

It is said that Zapata’s problem is a detachment of the adductor tendon, a serious injury that would mean a long disability.

