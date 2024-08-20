by VALERIO BARRETTA

Wolff towards Zandvoort

One team in Formula 1 has rested more than others, or at least it has done so with a clearer head. It is the Mercedeswhich has unexpectedly won three of the last four Grands Prix and now arrives at Zandvoort with the intention of continuing at this pace. It is difficult to say whether the W15 will hit the mark in Holland too, but expectations are certainly much higher than a few months ago: team principal Toto is also aware of this Wolffwho is aiming for a second part of the season as a protagonist.

Wolff’s words

The Austrian, however, warns the team not to bask in the sun: “Before the summer break, we gained momentum with an improved car and better results. We will look to continue this progress in the final ten races of the season.. However, we know that we have some ground to make up, we are not yet able to compete for victory in every Grand Prix. We have made good progress in improving the weak points of the W15 and we will continue to work hard to achieve even more. If we succeed, we will close the gap to those ahead of us in both championships.”.

“Zandvoort is a challenging track. With its sharp bends, high-speed sections and narrow layout, it has an old school track feel“, concluded Wolff. “The passionate Dutch fans always create a great atmosphere. It’s a good place to get back to work, we’re excited about the challenges that await us for the rest of the season.”.

The gap from the top teams

Indeed, overdoing the enthusiasm at Mercedes could be pernicious. The Brackley team (despite the victories at Red Bull Ring, Silverstone and Spa) is 142 points behind Red Bull, perhaps too many even considering the opposite moments that the two teams are experiencing. The podium in the Constructors’ World Championship is much closer, with Ferrari 79 points behind. But after Monte-Carlo the gap was almost double (156).