Plastic caps | This is how a new plastic cap sticking to your face should really be opened – The video reveals a simple trick

There is a way to reduce the irritation of new bottle caps, advises Jussi Kuusela from Vantaa.

from Vantaa Jussi Kuusela hoksasi nick, which all fans of bottled drinks may not have noticed yet. There is a way to prevent the cap from sticking annoyingly against your nose or cheek when drinking.

According to the EU's plastic directive, by July, the caps in all beverage packages of less than three liters must remain attached to the bottle. The new caps have been reviewed on the website of Helsingin Sanomat in January consumers than professionals too.

Some people have said that they would rather even tear off the cap by force, even though the idea behind the directive is to prevent loose plastic waste from entering the environment.

Kuusela has not taken to tearing off the caps by force, but he stopped at the problem.

“I drink quite a lot of Vichy from small bottles. At first I thought about the new heights that they were stupid, then I decided to take a closer look at the cap,” says Kuusela.

Previously Kuusela had opened the cap by twisting it. Now he stopped to take a closer look at the cap. He noticed that the cap is attached to the neck with two fasteners.

When you give the cap a light jerk, the fastener snaps off the neck.

“It makes it much easier to use because the cap doesn't hit the spout,” says Kuusela.

“Although the caps can't be described as functioning even after this. I understand the idea of ​​the directive, but this is a bad change for the user.”

However, he wanted to share his tricks in case it would inspire people to try the twitch method.

If, for example, you open the cap of an Olvin Vichy bottle only by twisting it, the cap remains upright and pokes sensitively into the nose or cheek when drinking.