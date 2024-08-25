Ferrari smiles unexpectedly

There Ferrari can leave the Zandvoort track with a smile, despite a weekend that until yesterday had been disastrous. Charles Leclerc took an unexpected third place and his teammate also Carlos Sainz – yesterday eliminated in Q2 and almost completely unable to ride in free practice – has recovered to an unexpected fifth place finish.

“After qualifying I was a bit pessimistic and a bit disappointed with how the day and the weekend had gone. – admitted the Spaniard speaking to the journalists present in Zandvoort, including FormulaPassion.it – but today, immediately after the formation lap on the grid, I felt that the car with a full tank of fuel was going a little better than yesterday, when it was empty, and I felt we could do something better than we expected that were to finish in seventh or eighth position“.

(Almost) a podium comeback

Continuing his analysis Sainz explained how the determining factor in the performance of the SF-24 is not the quantity of fuel: “I finished just six or seven seconds off the podium despite starting from tenth position. – was the observation of the Madrilenian – so I think it was a really good performance. It doesn’t depend on the amount of fuel though, It’s something to do with tiresthe tyre window and the way we turned them on in qualifying to protect them in the race, because clearly today we managed to keep them alive and push them in the race quite hard, whereas the others seem to have more difficulty with management“.

“I managed to pass a Red Bull on a difficult track like this – concluded the red #55 – which shows that the car had to be set up well and that I was driving very well, so yes, I’m very proud of that“.