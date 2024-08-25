Sixth place of encouragement

Sixth at the finish line, even though he was behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz who started behind him, and the architect of his best result of the season since the Miami GP, that is, since the unbeatable Red Bull suddenly became vulnerable: Sergio Perez cannot celebrate after the Zandvoort weekend, but considering that he seriously risked not even taking part in this race due to the possible suspension that was hanging over his head before the summer, the glass can be considered half full.

Wind and problems

Checo still seemed very far from his teammate Max Verstappen, but at least he also contributed to shaking up a Constructors’ standings that for Red Bull is increasingly worrying, with McLaren pressing. The person directly involved, however, speaking to the media present in Holland including FormulaPassion.it, showed little desire to celebrate: “I’m not happy, today we didn’t have the right pace – said Perez – we struggled a lot with the tyres and our performance in the medium speed sections was very poor. We suffered a lot due to the conditions, with the tailwind, and probably McLaren and Ferrari didn’t suffer as much. Wind difficult to manage? Honestly yes, especially due to the degradation. The choice of just one stop was really difficult for me”.

We understood

There is some good news, however, and according to Perez it mainly concerns the problems that in recent months have transformed Red Bull from a reference team to a team in crisis: “Now we understand what is happening with the car, and this is really positive – said the #1 from Guadalajara – now we just have to see how quickly we can solve the problems we have, but we know where we are lacking. We are aware that due to the way we developed the car, we have lost [prestazione] in some parts, and we are certainly trying to catch up.