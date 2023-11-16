with videoDue to the extreme amount of rain, a dike has collapsed in Belgium along the Ghent-Bruges canal. This is reported by the Belga news agency. The subsidence does not directly lead to flooding. About twenty families have now been evacuated in West Flanders, it was decided after crisis consultations. Work is underway to strengthen the dikes in various places.



Belgium has had to deal with heavy rainfall and flooding in recent days. More rain is expected to fall in the country in the coming days. Many reports are received from the region around Ghent, among others, of flooded streets and homes that are in danger of flooding. Due to the persistent rainfall of the past period, the soil in Flanders is completely saturated. This can quickly cause flooding. In preparation, the fire brigade and volunteers have placed sandbags here and there and constructed additional dikes.

The French weather service Météo-France predicted as much rain on Tuesday and Wednesday as normally falls in a whole month. From Thursday it will rain for a long time in the west of Belgium and the north of France, Weeronline predicts. On Thursday, 15 to 25 millimeters may fall on a large scale and possibly 30 millimeters locally. After a slightly drier Friday, more rain is expected again for the weekend and Monday.

Residents warned

Closer to the border, the right lane of the Zelzate tunnel under the Ghent-Terneuzen canal is closed. According to a spokesperson for the East Flanders Roads and Traffic Agency, damage has occurred to the road surface because there is high pressure on the joints of the tunnel. The lane will remain closed until after the weekend due to pre-planned repair work.

In Merkem, Belgium, residents are warned about the large amount of rain. "By warning we mainly mean that people must prepare so that evacuations can proceed smoothly if necessary. We monitor the situation hour by hour," says Governor Carl Decaluwé of West Flanders.

At least another fourteen days

Meanwhile, emergency services are calling on people in affected areas not to park their cars in underground car parks. “We also hear stories from kayakers who are on the water. They are disaster tourists. It is prohibited and the police will also take action against it,” the governor said.

“When the emergency services say that an evacuation is better, we call on people to listen. We don’t just do evacuations. We always try to be one step ahead of nature,” adds Commander Kristof Dorné.

“The situation is under control, but we remain highly dependent on the precipitation that falls,” the governor concludes. “It’s not over yet. We do not immediately have a long dry period in prospect. And even if it doesn’t rain, the water will remain standing for at least fourteen days.”

Every drop of precipitation that currently falls in West Flanders is one too many, agrees VTM weatherman David Dehenauw. "What I have seen on the weather maps is that we cannot immediately get out of the changeable weather. We expect a few drier days next week, but then precipitation is forecast again."

The governor is not happy about kayakers on the water.


