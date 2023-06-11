The airspace of Iraq is exposed to dust storms and severe to medium-speed thunderstorms, as the cities of Hit and Al-Nukhaib in Al-Anbar Governorate witnessed severe dust storms and sporadic thunderstorms that uprooted and destroyed trees and farms.

And the Iraqi weather forecast, in an official statement, warned the citizens of the storms and called on them to take caution and precaution, and focused its warnings on the provinces of Anbar, Karbala and Najaf.

The capital, Baghdad, witnessed intermittent rain on Saturday evening, with storms and medium-speed winds.