Sunday, June 11, 2023
Party meetings | The meetings of the Greens and Rkp continue – Sofia Virta of the Greens will give a line speech around 10 o'clock

June 11, 2023
Party meetings | The meetings of the Greens and Rkp continue – Sofia Virta of the Greens will give a line speech around 10 o’clock

Policy|Party meetings

In addition, the Greens are expected to decide today whether to support Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in the presidential election campaign.

The greens The party meeting continues on Sunday in Seinäjoki. The program includes, among other things, the person elected as chairman on Saturday Sofia Virran the first line speech, from which means to increase the party’s support are expected. The speech starts around 10 o’clock, and HS will show it live.

Virta has set a goal that the parliamentary seats lost in the elections will be regained after four years. In ten years, according to Virra, the Greens will have to seek the position of the prime minister’s party.

In addition, the Greens are expected to decide on a foreign minister today Pekka Haaviston for supporting in the presidential election campaign. Haavisto goes to the elections as a candidate of the voters’ association.

Also Rkp party people continue their meeting in Tampere. Rkp will choose the party leadership today, but no drama is expected. Chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson there are no counter-candidates, and the sitting vice-presidents seek a further term.

See also  NATO | Scholars: Prolongation of the Turkey dispute would be detrimental to NATO's image - is the membership process threatening to freeze, as Prime Minister Marin has said?

Rkp has not yet decided whether it will nominate its own presidential candidate. A possible candidate would only be appointed at an extraordinary party meeting in the fall.

