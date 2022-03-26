Today we decided to tell you a really exciting story, which quickly went viral on social media. The protagonist is a girl of only 23, called Kelsey Kulickwho on her wedding day wanted to surprise her husband and all his family members.

Michael and his parents are deaf dumb. Consequently, the bride’s desire was precisely to leave them speechless. Luckily she has succeeded in her goal of hers.

Michael and Kelsey have more or less met one year ago. A unique and special love was born between them. In fact, a few months after they met, they decided to organize theirs marriage.

The planned wedding date was November 13, 2021. However, in those months of preparation, the young bride wanted to surprise her husband, just to show him what she feels about him.

In fact, thanks to the help of a aunt of the man, who in turn is married to a dumb deaf person, has managed to learn the sign language. She was happy to do it, but she was also afraid, as she believed she was doing something wrong.

The viral clip of Kelsey Kulick’s wedding

The ceremony was celebrated at Gore Creek Wedding Venue, in Boaz, Alabama. Few were aware of the surprise the bride had prepared. In fact, it is precisely when the time has come for promises that the guests were left speechless.

When it came time for Kelsey, she started move your hands and when Michael realized what he was doing, he just couldn’t help himself. The man and his parents also broke out cry.

All those present were speechless. Kelsey actually was too shocked, because he never believed he could ever do such a thing. Here is the video of what happened and the story of the two boys:

The bride in an interview with the DailyMailhe has declared: “This was very important to me, because it was a way to communicate with him and his family. Even if I don’t speak well, I wanted to do it out of respect for them. In those minutes I was very nervous, because I wanted that moment to be perfect! “