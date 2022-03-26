The Assistant Secretary-General of the Bar Association, Abu Bakr Dawah, announced the death of the president of the Bar, as a result of a sudden heart attack during the hearing of the lawyers’ trial before the Imbaba Criminal Court.

According to the circulating news, the 84-year-old head of the Bar Association and the head of the Arab Lawyers Union passed out while he was in the South Giza Court to attend the case of lawyers north of Giza and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Attia was born in 1938 in Shebin El-Koum in Menoufia Governorate in Egypt, and has been the head of the Egyptian Bar Association since 2020.