Racing Team Nederland has officially renounced being a reserve for the 24h of Le Mans in 2022.

The Dutch team had been included as the third team that could have taken over if there were defections among the 62 admitted by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest in the entry list for the race valid as the third event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

This year the Frits Van Eerd team has in fact chosen to fully concentrate on the commitments in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with their Oreca LMP2, therefore no French ‘classic’ in June.

“After winning the FIA ​​WEC title last year, for 2022 we have chosen the IMSA Endurance Cup as a new challenge,” explains Van Eerd.

“The changes for registrations at Le Mans always put a little bit of difficulty if you don’t race in the World Championship or in the European Le Mans Series”.

“Due to the large number of entries this year, we should have waited for a place to become available for Le Mans in the next few months, so we decided not to take part anyway.”

“We should move our whole team from America to France, without knowing if we can race the 24h or not. And after Le Mans we will have to transport everything back to America in a short time, since there is only two IMSA race at Watkins Glen. weeks later “.

“We understand and respect the considerations of the ACO, but we are very sorry for the Dutch fans, because for the first time since our debut in 2017, no Dutch team will be at the start of the 24h of Le Mans.”

“However, we now prefer to concentrate fully on the IMSA Endurance Cup 2022 in which we are fighting for the title after the successes achieved at the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring.”