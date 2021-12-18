After Harden, Brooklyn also loses the other star. Pending Irving’s part-time return, it’s a total emergency. Mobley of the Cavs is also out of action. But it is all US sport that is on the brink
The Brooklyn Nets lose another piece: Kevin Durant has in fact entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. KD becomes the eighth player of the Nets to be out of action due to Covid (it is not known, for privacy reasons, whether it is positivity or contact with a positive). Before him it was the turn of Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge, James Johnson, DeAndre ‘Bembry, Jevon Carter, James Harden and Bruce Brown. Concerns over Covid and a desire to reduce Durant’s heavy workload led the Nets to reinstate Kyrie Irving. However, Irving will only join the team in a part-time role. Not being vaccinated, he can only play away according to the rules of the city of New York. Shortly after the news of Durant, the one concerning the Cavs rookie starlet, Evan Mobley, also ended up in the Covid protocol, arrived.
fourth wave
–
The NBA, like all US sport, in recent days has been overwhelmed by the fourth wave, with 53 players out of action. The NFL has 150 players in the Covid protocol and had to postpone 3 games to Monday and Tuesday. The NHL has stopped 3 teams (Colorado, Ottawa and Florida) and has already had to postpone 21 games. At the collegiate level there are many challenges skipped these days, including UCLA-Kentucky which was to be played today in Las Vegas.
