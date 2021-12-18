The Brooklyn Nets lose another piece: Kevin Durant has in fact entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. KD becomes the eighth player of the Nets to be out of action due to Covid (it is not known, for privacy reasons, whether it is positivity or contact with a positive). Before him it was the turn of Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge, James Johnson, DeAndre ‘Bembry, Jevon Carter, James Harden and Bruce Brown. Concerns over Covid and a desire to reduce Durant’s heavy workload led the Nets to reinstate Kyrie Irving. However, Irving will only join the team in a part-time role. Not being vaccinated, he can only play away according to the rules of the city of New York. Shortly after the news of Durant, the one concerning the Cavs rookie starlet, Evan Mobley, also ended up in the Covid protocol, arrived.