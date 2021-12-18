Russian tennis player Andrei Rublev won the final of the exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The Russian defeated the Briton Andy Murray in the final match. The meeting, which lasted one hour and 36 minutes, ended with a score of 6: 4, 7: 6 in favor of Rublev.

In the semifinal match, the Russian defeated Canadian Denis Shapovalov with a score of 7: 6 (7: 5), 3: 6, 6: 4.

Rublev, 24, is ranked fifth in the world ranking of the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP). He has eight victories in tournaments under the auspices of the organization. At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, he won a gold medal in mixed doubles with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. As part of the Russian national team, Rublev won the 2021 Davis Cup.