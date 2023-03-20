José Gandarilla, who lives in the municipality of Durango, announced the case of fraud who suffered from a room reservation procedure at the Hotel Misión Mazatlanwith the intention of preventing another person from going through the same unpleasant situation, since it is well known that on these dates the hotels in the port are usually at full capacity due to the long weekend and the Easter holidays that are close

The website of “El Siglo de Durango” announced that the man from Durango narrated that for work reasons he has to travel tomorrow to the port of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in the company of other people, for what was seen on the need to search through hotel websites to proceed with booking four rooms.

He stated that since he could not find a place in the hotels that he usually visits when he visits that city, he opted to enter the official website of the hotel mentioned above, to communicate and request the reservation. When he called, he was told that his call would be forwarded to the reservation center, where he was attended to and informed that the reservation was only honored when making a deposit.

It should be noted that given the need to find accommodation and being aware that on these dates the hotels in Mazatlan They are usually full, he decided to make his reservation for four rooms for a cost of 7,990 pesos per night.

It is worth mentioning that the man from Durango admits that he mistrusted the moment he was asked to make a deposit, but he ended up agreeing and to make sure that the procedure carried out was successful.

He states that he received a virtual letter of acceptance in which he was assigned a reservation number as well as explanations of Check-in and the service offered, but when he contacted again to confirm his reservation, the hotel staff informed him that there was no such reservation.

Unfortunately the staff hotel I tell you that this type of problem has arisen frequently, so it is not your responsibility to give you a type of solution to recover your money.