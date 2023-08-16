Companies | A milkshake bar known from Espoo and Helsinki goes bankrupt

The milkshake bar that operated in Espoo and Helsinki went bankrupt. The entrepreneur says that the company never recovered from the corona virus or the Russian war of aggression.

Shakes sold Kitty’s Milkshake Bar has gone bankrupt. Pirtelöbaari had offices in shopping centers in Tripla, Pasila, Helsinki and Iso Omena, Matinkylä, Espoo.

At the end of July, the milkshake bar’s social media announced that milkshakes will be sold on July 30, the last day. The company filed for bankruptcy on August 3, and was declared bankrupt eight days later.

The reason for filing for bankruptcy is the effect of the corona pandemic, the Russian war of aggression and the resulting inflation on the milkshake bar’s finances, says Michael Suhonenwho is one of the founders of the company.

“Ice cream and shakes are luxury products. When prices were really high, filling up the car was more important to people than buying a milkshake.”

According to Suhonen, the company did not receive much of the government’s corona subsidies, and as a result, it was unable to recover from the corona period.

Pair a week after the closing of the milkshake bars, Suhonen’s main feeling is relief. British Suhonen answers the phone from France, where he is visiting his parents and recovering from the hectic pace of recent times.

“There is a very stressful period in my life behind me.”

He is grateful for the entrepreneurial experience and that he learned how to run his own company. He also thanks his business partner Sanna Langia.

“He’s been great.”

Langi and Suhonen opened the first Kitty’s Milkshake Bar in 2016 in Hietalahti’s shopping hall. In 2017, the bar moved to Isoa Omena and expanded to Tripla in 2021.

Suhonen says that before the corona virus, the future of the milkshake bar looked promising, but the pandemic and the war of aggression in Russia changed the situation.

Sure bankruptcy also grieves.

“The brand had a lot of potential, and before the corona virus, it looked really promising. I loved entrepreneurship.”

In 2019, Suhonen told To HS that he dreams of the milkshake bar becoming a chain company.

Regarding the future of milkshakes, Suhonen states that “never say never”, but for now entrepreneurship is left behind. He takes a breath for a few weeks.

After that, work awaits at a friend’s cafe. Thus, Suhonen can look for longer-term paid jobs in peace. He says that during the last days of the milkshake bar, he has practically not received any salary at all.

“Even when there were many customers, the money went into debt.”

Suhonen visited Finland for the first time in 2001. On his first trip, he “fell in love with Finland” and knew he wanted to move to the country.

Eight years later, London changed to Helsinki. Before founding the milkshake bar, Suhonen had time to work, among other things, in a health food store, as a bar worker, a waiter and as a substitute English teacher.

Suhonen studied as a restaurateur at Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences. Through his studies, he also met his milkshake business partner, Sanna Lang.