The Libertad y Democracia Group, made up of presidents and former presidents of Latin America and Spain, supported this Wednesday the decision of the Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso, to dissolve the National Assembly in the midst of a political trial against him.

The bloc, to which Lasso himself belongs, said in a statement that The measure “is part of the powers that the Constitution grants” and “allows for a democratic solution to the serious political crisis and internal upheaval that Ecuador is experiencing.”

“By virtue of the powers granted to him by article 148 of the Political Constitution of Ecuador, President Guillermo Lasso today proceeded to dissolve the National Assembly,” said the group, launched last March in Santiago de Chile to counteract the progressive wave that live the region

The statement is signed by the Chilean sebastian pinerathe Spanish Jose Maria Aznar and Mariano Rajoythe Colombian ivan dukethe Mexican Felipe Calderon and the Ecuadorian Osvaldo Hurtadoamong others.

In a message to the nation, Lasso decreed this Wednesday to dissolve the National Assembly, with an opposition majority, and call early general elections, so that he will govern by decree until his successor takes office.

Lasso relies on a legal mechanism known as “cross death” and made the announcement the day after appearing before the Assembly to make his defense statement against the accusation made by the opposition for an alleged crime of embezzlement (embezzlement).

The “cross death”, contemplated in the 2008 Constitution, allows the conservative president dissolve Parliament instead of waiting for the second day of debate on the motion of no confidencein which 92 votes are required to remove him, equivalent to two thirds of the chamber.

The opposition leader and former president of Ecuador Rafael Correa (2007-2017) called Lasso’s decision illegal, while the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) denounced a “cowardly self-coup.”

EFE