Ice Hockey World Championships | Marko Anttila activates the Mörkö mode: “I tried it now, when it was such a good speed”

Lion captain Marko Anttila took the Lions in a tight spot on his back with a fine solo performance in the thriller between Finland and France.

Tampere

Yearscompetitions, teams and men change, but Marko “Mörkö” Anttila remains.

The position of the Lions’ captain in the competition team has been criticized this year as well, but still the same man carries the Lions year after year and scores big goals in important places.

On Wednesday, Lempäälä’s big goal was seen in the second half at the end of a wonderful solo performance. Mörkö sailed into the attack area and put the puck nicely into the net. The goal of will and skill that brought a 3–2 lead eased the difficult feeling of the Lions’ team, which was tormented by France.

“I don’t know where the idea came from. Sometimes that has worked in training. I tried it now that there was such a good speed on. I decided to go in the middle, luckily it worked this time”, Anttila described his handsome goal.

Anttila’s chain mate, who also finished a great goal in the match Ahti Oksanen according to Anttila decided to step forward in a tight spot on the substitute’s bench.

The chain of four wildly celebrated Anttila’s 3–2 goal.

Is that how it went?

“Well, I don’t know, yes, he tries it more often. It was a tough game. The opponent made it quite difficult for us. Our patience was at a sufficient level and we were able to score the goals we needed from places. I’m really happy about them, that I sometimes succeed myself. Those are great things, especially in tournaments like this.”

Even though the Finnish first team, which suffered from inefficiency, was not at the expected level on Wednesday, it managed to score two goals. With even fives, the game is still tight.

Anttilan, Oksanen, Hannes Björninen, Nikolas Matinpalon and by Niklas Friman the foursome, on the other hand, scored two goals on flat pitches. The goals were of great value, as Finland finally beat France in a thriller-like match with a score of 5–3 (1–1, 2–1, 2–1).

“We pretty much do the same thing all the time. Sometimes it works better on the offensive end, sometimes it doesn’t. Goals come to us through hard work. There really isn’t any other medicine for it.”

“We start from the fact that we can defend well and thereby get the puck to the opponent’s end and put pressure there. Now we were able to cover well, especially the first two sets. That’s how we got loose pucks and spots.”

With a hit Anttila silenced his critics again, at least for a while.

“Come on, everyone has the right to say what they say. I just do my own thing and try to be as good as possible at it. And to be present when needed, be it attack or defense. There’s a world of opinions, they’re all good.”

Another gentle giant was also seen in the Nokia Arena on Wednesday, the skiing legend Juha Mieto was watching the Lions game. “Mietaa” confessed in the audience that he is a fan of Mörkö-Marko.

“The feeling is mutual. I have met him a few times. A great person. I didn’t think I could see his skiing live when he was skiing, but a nice man and a nice recognition, I have to admit,” Anttila smiled.