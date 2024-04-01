The Easter season is not famous for its cosplay, but it is also famous worldwide for its rabbit theme. Even the world of cosplay knows this and can't miss the opportunity to create something themed. For example, missbrisolo offers us the Bunny Black Widow cosplay!

Black Widow she is the Marvel heroine that everyone knows, also thanks to the MCU films. The version of her “Bunny” for the Easter period is obviously an original creation, but the world of cosplay is also this as missbrisolo explains: being creative and having fun with costumes.

Even if lightened, the cosplay of Bunny Black Widow it does not lack a series of details that make it recognisable, such as the wrist guards, the batons, the belt and obviously the color choices, which are all black. Furthermore, this cosplay is also a perfect time to admire missbrisolo's muscles!

What do you think of the Bunny Black Widow cosplay made by missbrisolo?