The Angels. Tape “Dune”, by Canadian Dennis Villeneuve, leads this year’s edition of the Bafta Awards from the British film academy with eleven nominations, four more than Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and five more than Kenneth Branagh’s “Belftast”.

“Dune” is an epic sci-fi movie starring actors Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin, among others.

The Spanish Pedro Almodóvar will compete in the category of non-English speaking film, with “Madres Paralelas”, while the Mexican Guillermo del Toro has won three technical nominations with “Nightmare Alley”: for best photography, best production design and best design of wardrobe.

For the Bafta for best film, the most coveted golden mask of the evening to be held on March 13 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, “Belfast”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Dune”, “Licorice Pizza” and “Power of The Dog”.

The new James Bond movie “No Time to Die” has had to settle for five nominations, the same as “West Side Story” and “Licorice Pizza”, while four awards are up for “King Richard”, “After Love”, “Booiling Point”, “Cyrano” and “Passing ”.

Pedro Almodóvar, who has already won these awards with “Todo Sobre mi Madre”, “Hable con Ella” and “La Piel que Habito”, will compete for his sixth Bafta with “Drive My Car”, by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Teruhisa Yamamoto , “The Hand of God”, by Paolo Sorrentino and Lorenzo Mieli, “Petite Maman”, by Céline Sciamma and Bénédicte Couvreur, and “The Worst Person in the World”, by Joachim Trier and Thomas Robsahm.

This year the Baftas have made a commitment to “recognize emerging talent” and this has been demonstrated in the number of directors and actors who have been nominated for the first time.