Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The United Arab Emirates has taken upon itself the message of peace, brotherhood, love, coexistence and upholding human values, wherever the sun shines. The positive role of the state is evident in all the crises the world is going through. Its medicine, aid, and efforts in the field of reconstruction and construction, feed the hungry, heal the wounds of the bereaved, and build what was destroyed by wars and the hands of terrorism, and no country is devoid of a teacher or witness who embodies the Emirates’ charitable giving, which has been overflowing since the era of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul It is a continuous approach to our rational leadership.

In addition, on June 5, 2018, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, transmitted a written message from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church. It relates to the bilateral relations linking the UAE with the Vatican, and ways to strengthen and develop them to serve the common interest of the peoples of the two friendly countries. The letter also included an invitation to the Pope of the Vatican, to visit the country, as a dear and honorable guest.

On February 3, 2019, His Holiness accepted the invitation, as the plane of His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, landed at Abu Dhabi Airport, to be the first visit of the Pope to the Gulf region, and the event was global, and all international media were keen to cover and follow this very important event, and the first mass was held. In the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the Gulf region as a whole, on February 5, 2019.

The UAE hosted the International Conference on Human Fraternity, organized by the Muslim Council of Elders, with the aim of activating dialogue on coexistence and brotherhood among human beings and ways to promote it globally. The conference coincided with the joint visit of the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, to the UAE.

A mass was held in which thousands of Christian brothers participated, following the signing of the most important document in the modern era, the “Human Brotherhood Document”, between representatives of the two largest monotheistic religions on earth, “Islam and Christianity”.

The document was signed in Abu Dhabi by His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and the document came to lay the framework for a new global constitution that draws a road map for humanity towards a tolerant world. February is the “International Day of Human Fraternity”, as part of an initiative presented by the UAE and a number of Arab countries.

Reject hate speech

During her speech before the United Nations General Assembly before the adoption of the resolution declaring February 4th as the International Day of Human Fraternity, Her Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, said: “In recent years, the world has witnessed a significant increase in violence, xenophobic hate speech and religious intolerance. and other forms of discrimination. To counter these transnational threats, we must support initiatives that encourage solidarity and unity among individuals, in a spirit marked by “human brotherhood.” Accordingly, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arab Republic of Egypt seek, through this initiative, to celebrate all of our common values ​​of acceptance of others, openness, empathy and love for all human beings.

The decision referred to the meeting that took place between the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church on February 4, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, which resulted in the signing of the “Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Coexistence.” While he expressed The resolution expresses deep concern about acts that incite hatred against religions and undermine the spirit of tolerance, especially as the world faces an unprecedented crisis resulting from the spread of the “Covid-19” virus pandemic. The resolution also highlights the need for a global response to the pandemic based on unity, solidarity and multi cooperation. the parties.

The resolution emphasized the valuable contributions of peoples of all religions and beliefs to humanity, and the role of education in promoting tolerance and eliminating discrimination based on religion or belief, and commended all international, regional, national and local initiatives and efforts made by religious leaders to promote interreligious and intercultural dialogue. Resolution 34 member states of the United Nations.

unanimous

On December 22, 2020, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution declaring February 4 the “International Day of Human Fraternity”, as part of an initiative submitted by the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for the international community to begin celebrating this day annually starting in 2021 .

Objectives of the Document on Human Fraternity

The signing of the document was followed by the formation of the “Higher Committee of Human Fraternity” to achieve the goals of the Human Fraternity Document signed in February 2019, activate its provisions, and follow up on its implementation at the regional and international levels.

