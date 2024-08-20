Gamescom in August 2024 gave us news of Dune: Awakening which has finally announced a release date. In addition, it revealed several mechanics and scenarios that will have you speechless. Check out the details revealed in the latest trailer. The video game is developed by Funcom and expectations are high after the wait.

Dune: Awakening showed some scenarios that go beyond the desertalso featured environments filled with machines and different types of artificiality. The trailer revealed that we will have several ways to customize and improve our characters, but in a fairly detailed way in different areas.

The special exploration was revealed through the flying ships that allowed us to perceive the wide spaces that it will have Dune: Awakening. Also revealed were the various guilds you’ll be able to belong to and the types of pitched battles that will be featured throughout the inevitable flow of the story.

The epic fantasy story will come with excellent graphics and unparalleled character designs.

Source: Funcom

We recommend: One Piece: Second season of the Netflix show receives an update from Oda

What is Dune: Awakening about?

The official synopsis from the developer’s website is as follows:

“Dune: Awakening is an open-world survival MMO set on the most dangerous planet in the universe.

This is your Dune. A Dune where Paul Atreides was never born, and where an Assassin War has erupted between the Atreides and the Harkonnens. One where the machinations of guilds and powerful houses devour the unprepared as easily as the ancient sandworms that lurk in the desert wastes. In a world shared with hundreds of players, can you lead a Great House and control the flow of spice?

“This is where your journey begins, in the desert. Find the Fremen. Wake the sleeper.”

Are you ready to accompany Atreides on his journey?

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.