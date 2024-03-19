The Mexican singer Dulce canceled her work commitments because she felt bad and went to the hospital. Doctors examine her and unexpectedly diagnose her with an illness.

In several news portals it is announced that Sweetsinger of musical hits like 'Hielo' and 'Your doll', canceled a show at the National Auditorium which was contemplated for last March 16.

After feeling bad, Dulce had no choice but to cancel her work commitments, then she went to the hospital and in an interview with 'Ventaneando', she says that she was diagnosed with a kidney tumor.

Dulce mentions that for days she felt pain and suffered from high fevers, which is why she had to completely cancel her professional activities.

“I started to feel bad, horrible pain. It was four days of pain, but I was asleep and didn't react until someone from my family arrived,” Dulce tells 'Ventaneando'.

Sweetwho is 68 years old, says that after undergoing different tests, the doctors informed him that he had a tumor in his kidney, which is why he felt so bad.

“I don't have a fatal problem, I have a perfectly remediable and treatable health problem,” says Dulce on Instagram.

Sweet He will be at home following medical instructions to the letter, he is already beginning his treatment to address the health problem he suffers from and on his social networks he promises to inform his fans about his recovery.

