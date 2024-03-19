Milan-Inter, the date of the Madonnina derby has been decided

Inter one step away from the twentieth championship (second star) with 14 points ahead of Milan and the nightmare of many Rossoneri fans is that the mathematics of the title won will arrive on the day of the derby scheduled for the 33rd matchday of Serie A. Who knows. Meanwhile, in the next few hours another question will be answered: When will the derby be played? An answer that is not obvious given that Milan will have the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals on Roma's pitch before the match against Inter (11 April at San Siro and 18 at the Olimpico).

This is why the hot hypothesis at the moment is that the Madonnina derby will be staged not on the weekend but on Monday night: Monday 22 April.

Milan-Inter, when to play: the Sky-Dazn plot on Monday night

Except that, as Calcio e Finanza points out, “It's easy to imagine that the challenge will be a DAZN exclusive (which boasts the first right of choice for the matches of each day, and which will not fail to option what could be one of the most watched matches of the season). However, the Monday evening slot – with kick-off at 8.45pm – is one of those reserved for Sky for the broadcast of one of the three co-exclusive matches for which the broadcaster (according to the 2021-2024 TV rights tender) holds the rights”.

It is likely that they will find an agreement to change the slots linked to that round of the championship with Dazn broadcasting Milan-Inter exclusively on Monday evenings and Sky having one of its three matches at a different time during the Serie A weekend.