Known for songs like ‘Drip’ or for his collaboration with Bizarrap, the Argentine singer Duki visited Molina de Segura to put himself in the hands of the Murcian tattoo artist Juande Gambín, owner of the tattoo studio Perla Negra Tattoo. None of his fans expected to meet his idol on the streets of his own town, but it happened last Friday. What’s more, many were able to greet him and even take photos with him.

Several users shared the Argentine artist’s visit to Molina de Segura on social networks and in a few hours, the video went viral. In it you can see how the rapper takes photos with the fans who come to the door of the tattoo studio.

The Argentine is known for achieving 156,420,662 views on the YouTube platform thanks to songs like ‘Los Del Espacio’. A collaboration with LIT killah, Emilia, Tiago PZK, FMK, Rusherking, María Becerra and Big One that remains in the seventh position of the top music videos. In addition, he was present at events such as La Velada Del Año 3, organized by Ibai Llanos, where he shared the stage with various artists such as Feid, Ozuna, Estopa or Rosario Flores.

But it is not the first time that the Argentine goes to Molina de Segura to decorate his skin. The first time that Duki got a tattoo at Perla Negra Tattoo was on July 19, 2019, this time with José Alarcón. The singer was so satisfied that he did not hesitate to contact the Murcian tattoo artist again when he returned to Murcia to perform in July 2022. Who would have expected that on September 1 in Molina he would get another of the many tattoos of the.

With this new design, the Perla Negra Tatto tattoo studio adds another celebrity to its long list of clients who have already been marked with ink on their skin. Since Aron Piper, José Alarcón has tattooed national rappers such as El Jincho or Cecilio G; but also international artists such as Residente, vocalist of the musical group Calle 13; Nicky Jam or Manuel Turizo, who have starred in numerous summer songs. Footballers of the stature of Pepe, James Rodríguez or Quaresma, among others, passed through the hands of the owner, Juande Gambín.