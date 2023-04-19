Nfter the attack in a gym in downtown Duisburg, at least one suspect is on the run, according to the police. The police said on Tuesday evening that the person was being sought. At least three people were critically injured in the attack. The police wrote on Twitter: “Three of the victims are life-threatening, one victim is seriously injured.” All four victims are German citizens.

An arrest has not yet been made, said a spokesman for the Essen police of the German Press Agency. A “stabbing or cutting weapon” was said to have been used. The injured were taken to a hospital. Investigations into the background were ongoing.

The police wrote on Twitter: “According to the current status, a person injured other people with an object.” Accordingly, the first emergency calls were received by the Duisburg police at around 5.40 p.m.

The investigators searched and secured the gym, said the police spokesman. Witnesses who were training on site at the time of the crime are currently being questioned. The studio was now secured, it said shortly after 8 p.m. The population had previously been asked to avoid the area in question around the town hall and Schwanenstrasse in the city center.

“We are on site with strong forces,” said a police spokesman for the German Press Agency. He couldn’t say how many were injured. Investigations into the background were ongoing. Investigators tweeted that witnesses should contact police.







The situation was “confusing,” the police said. According to a dpa reporter, heavily armed special police forces were on site. Visitors to the fitness studio were therefore looked after by pastors.





Bundestag President Bärbel Bas was dismayed. “Terrible,” wrote the SPD politician on Twitter. “My thoughts are with the injured. I hope that the emergency services will soon be able to clarify the threatening situation.” As a member of the Bundestag, Bas represents constituency 115 Duisburg I. The fitness studio is located in the constituency.