Dibba snatched a very exciting victory, by outperforming Al-Bataeh in his stadium with a goal scored by Khaled Abdullah in the 24th minute, raising “Al-Nawakhda” to 15 points, and “Al-Raqi” stopped at point 18, so that Dibba lived on the hope of survival, in the match that took place at Khaled Stadium. Bin Mohammed in Sharjah, and Al-Bataeh enters the downward spiral, and the battle for survival in the Professional League ignites at the end of the 23rd round, so that the rest of the matches of the two teams (Al-Bataeh and Dibba) become crucial and very important in the battle to stay in the professionals.

Dibba appeared at a good level throughout the two halves of the match, while Al-Bataeh’s performance was shaken a lot, and did not appear in the expected strong form. Coach Hassan Al-Abdouli confirmed his superiority during the period in which Al-Nawakhada was leading, and goalkeeper Muhammad Al-Ruwaihi showed a wonderful performance that led his team to an exciting victory.

The desire of the two teams to achieve victory appeared, so the attacks were mutual, given that victory was the ideal solution for both Al-Raqi and Al-Nukhaza in order to survive, and the first dangerous balls were in the 17th minute from Pedro Castro’s shot that hit Al-Raqi’s crossbar, and Lawrence was the starting point for the Al-Bataeh attack on the left side , and Siko Baba on the left side, and Dibba succeeded in translating his control with a goal in the 24th minute scored by Khaled Abdullah, and it was clear that the “Nawakhda” were the most focused and eager to win, as the team attacked heavily, and the offensive danger expected from Al-Raqi did not appear, and their most dangerous opportunity was before the end in two minutes.

Zayed Al Hammadi shines in the 55th minute to save Alvaro de Oliveira’s header, amid relative control from Dibba, and with the descent of Saif Rashid, Al Raqi’s attack improves, in search of a return to the match.

In the last 10 minutes, Al-Bataeh was active, but the brilliance of goalkeeper Muhammad Al-Ruwaihi prevented all attempts, so that the match ended with an exciting and important victory for Dibba.