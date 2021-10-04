Duilio Vallebuona is going through a good professional moment, because this Friday, October 1, he announced that he managed to finish the career in Business Administration. The former member of Esto es guerra y Combate shared his emotion with his followers on social networks through a publication, in which he said that he was finally able to graduate after 11 years of entering university.

The messages of congratulations for the Peruvian tennis player did not take long to arrive, his followers crammed his message tray with affectionate words. This was confirmed by himself in his Instagram stories this Sunday.

“People! I wanted to thank all the people who have taken a moment to write to me, congratulate me, whatever, I have actually received thousands of thousands of messages. I wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart ”, commented the model.

Duilio Vallebuona joined Esto es guerra in 2016 and later joined the ranks of Combate, where he became one of the best competitors. Photo: Duilio Vallebuona / Instagram

“The truth is that I am very surprised because the news has even come out in the press, I did not imagine it. Thank the newspapers, thank all the people who have supported me. And if I could, you can too. Let’s go! ”Continued the former reality boy.

What’s more, Duilio Vallebuona He was encouraged to answer some questions from his curious fans, who took the opportunity to ask him why he studied Business Administration. “I wanted to have my own company, obviously if you study Business Administration, the most logical thing is that you will know how to manage it,” he explained.