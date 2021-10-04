Speaking to El Popular, the dancer Greysi Ortega was consulted about the strong comment that Santi Lesmes made to Milena Zárate during an edition of the América program today, a fact that triggered the Colombian to leave the set of Queens of the show in her third gala, by demanding an apology from the theater director and getting a denial in response.

On this, Greysi replied: “ The truth is that I prefer not to give an opinion on the man, I don’t know him very well, I don’t know why he is known or anything and I can’t give an opinion on someone who doesn’t exist in my dictionary ”.

Likewise, the communicator who interviewed her asked her if in the not too distant future she would accept to be part of the dance programs led by Mrs. Gisela Válcarcel. Milena Zárate’s sister pointed out that “it would be a challenge”, Despite the fact that she is known for her experience in dance and would not be oblivious to that opportunity.

In the same way, about competing on the same dance floor as his sister Milena, he added: “I think we have already passed this stage of whether you are here or not. Now, we can both be on the same television set very calmly, obviously that would be a challenge because they would compare us to who is better dancing or whatever else . I am not going to compete with her or against anyone, I am going to show what I am capable of and what I am willing to do ”.

On the other hand, he said that his marriage with Ítalo Villaseca is going better than ever, but stressed that “at the beginning it was not rosy” because they decided to marry very young.

Milena Zárate leaves the set of Queens of the show after discussion with Santi Lesmes

The participant of Queens of the show Milena Zárate withdrew from the stage because Santi Lesmes did not apologize after the last comments towards her person. The singer pointed out that the producer made inappropriate observations at the last gala and during an edition of the América program today, when he reminded her of her past with her ex-partner Edwin sierra.

“I tell you one thing: at least ask for an apology. Because if I make a comment of yours and you make a comment of mine, learn to give and receive here ”, Milena attacked Santi.}

To which Lesmes replied: “No, no, it is not the case”. Holding back tears, Milena apologized to Gisela and expressed that she cannot “dance like that.”