In 18 states of the Mexican Republic report blackouts and intermittencies in the electric power service, because of the high demand of said service on the occasion of the Heat wave that is lived

They have been suffering for days blackouts or a intermittent power servicepublishes Excelsior.

The entities that are suffering from the failures are Mexico City, State of Mexico, Baja California, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Veracruz, Yucatán, Campeche, Michoacáno.

Also: Tamaulipas, Chihuahua, San Luis Potosí, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Durango, Querétaro, Coahuila and Guanajuato.

Although the National Energy Control Commission (Cenace) said on Tuesday that it was in an “Operating State of Alert” and with a reserve of only 6 percent of electricity, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obradorstated yesterday that there is no risk of power shortage.

Despite the blackouts in several cities and regions, he said, there is no risk of more failures in the electricity supply.

According to the website of the supperthe public body responsible for exercising operational control of the country’s electrical system, the maximum net demand for energy was registered yesterday at a level of 52,104 megawatts (MW) at 4:28 in the afternoon, details Excelsior.

The call National Interconnected System registered throughout the day a demand lower than the generation in the wholesale electricity market, in line with the forecast, but as of 8:00 p.m. an insufficient net generation was observed to satisfy the demand, generating an average deficit of 170 MW late at night.

On Tuesday, a record consumption of 52,997 MW was reached nationwide, a figure that led to the Cenace alert.