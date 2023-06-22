One of the first skills developed by the Homo sapiens was to adapt to the force of gravity, a phenomenon that makes possible the attraction between objects of different masses and that Churchill defined as a riddle wrapped in a mystery within an enigma.

Seen in this way, there is an invisible thread that links the history of science and that does not leave without a stitch the rational story that lives in our unconscious since the apple of original sin became the fruit of knowledge. Perhaps it is the same apple that in his day led Newton to demonstrate that there are no differences between heaven and Earth, that both the top and the bottom have attributes in common, one of them being the gravitational force.

To arrive at such evidence, Newton studied the ellipse traced by the planets around the sun, as well as their speed. Because the closer they are to the star, they accelerate, as if the attraction between mass and fire reflected the alchemical force with which Newton experimented in his laboratory.

Newton combined the laws enunciated by Kepler with his wisdom regarding the secret of the transmutation of matter and, with this, he points out, affirmed that gravity is the force that activates each and every one of the particles in the universe. But if we continue drawing ellipses with the thread of science, it is worth showing here another of those historical pearls that have always remained wrapped in the living shell of a mollusk. Its about Uraniborgsomething like Urania Castle, a magical place located on the Danish island of Ven where the Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe practiced alchemy and studied the stars before the invention of the telescope.

At Uraniborg, a castle on the Danish island of Ven, the Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe practiced alchemy and studied the stars before the invention of the telescope. Together with his most advanced disciple: Johannes Kepler

The Uraniborg Palace (1580), an astronomical observatory and alchemy laboratory, was managed by Tycho Brahe and financed by King Frederick II. Major Atlas

In that castle surrounded by gardens that were drawn according to cosmic patterns, Tycho Brahe spent days with his most advanced disciple: Johannes Kepler. They discussed about the measurements on the position of the planets, also about the movement of Mars and about other scientific matters that always ended with a brush between uncertainty and an experience. Because Tycho Brahe’s intuition always gave him in the same place, at the tip of his false nose, a prosthesis that he had worn since a sword cut tore it off suddenly. It was in an unclear dispute, some sources point out that it was the fault of an astrological prediction, other voices affirm that it was a mathematical disagreement; who knows.

The truth is that the absence of a nose was replaced with a gold prosthesis, the metal whose origin is in the explosion of a star. She could not have been otherwise. A material approximation that came to replace the incomprehensible emptiness of her face. There are details that fall by her own weight.

They are things that one discovers by reading Gravity by Marcus Chown (Blackie Books, 2019), one of the most exciting books written about this fundamental force that causes the attraction of a nose with the stars or an apple with the world. Because the apple draws the world to itself and, in turn, the world draws the apple, whether it be Newton’s or Adam and Eve’s. Things.

