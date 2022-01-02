The Republican had previously received four temporary bans, including due to allegations that corona vaccinations are allegedly no longer effective. Now her account has been permanently closed.

D.he online platform Twitter has permanently blocked the personal account of the controversial US Republican MP Marjorie Taylor Greene. The reason is repeated violations of the rules to combat false information about the corona pandemic, said a company spokesman on Sunday. Greene’s personal account (@mtgreenee) recently had almost half a million followers. The MP still has access to her official Twitter account (@RepMTG) with almost 400,000 followers.

The 47-year-old woman is an advocate of conspiracy theories. The supporter of ex-President Donald Trump has repeatedly attracted provocative remarks since her election at the end of 2020. A few months ago, for example, she compared protective measures in the corona pandemic with the persecution of Jews by the Nazis – for which she later apologized.

Again and again she speaks with a view to the measures to combat pandemics of “compulsory masks” and “compulsory vaccinations”. She refuses to wear mouth and nose protection in the House of Representatives and has therefore already had to pay several fines. Greene also denigrated Somali left Democratic MP Ilhan Omar on Twitter as a terrorist.

Because of the spread of incorrect Corona information – for example about vaccinations that are supposedly no longer effective – Greene had received several warnings. Twitter had already blocked her account four times. According to company guidelines, the fifth ban is permanent. A year ago, shortly after the US Capitol was stormed, Twitter had also permanently blocked Trump’s account.

The Democratic majority in the House of Representatives removed Greene from all committee positions in February because of her controversial statements – a drastic and extremely rare step. Among other things, she was noticed with theses of the QAnon conspiracy theory.