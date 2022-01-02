Labor market For the technology industry, collective agreements for senior employees in the three contract sectors

The agreements cover about 100,000 employees.

For the technology industry collective agreements have been negotiated for senior officials in the three contract sectors, trade unions inform.

On Sunday, employers in the technology industry and YTN of Senior Officials approved new collective agreements for industry, the design and consulting industries, and the IT services industry.

Employers in the technology industry saysthat there are about 100,000 employees covered by the contracts. The agreement in the field of information technology services was also approved by Tietoala ry.

All three collective agreements are for two years. However, salary checks for the second year of the contract will be agreed next autumn