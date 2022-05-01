During an operation in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, capital authorities suspended eight clubs for the sale of alcohol and lack of permits in the Historical Center of the CDMX.

Likewise, when announcing the implementation of the device, the Administrative Verification Institute (Invea) highlighted that the eight sanctioned establishments are located in the streets of regina and Elizabeth the Catholicas well as in the Alley of Mesonswhere suspension stamps were imposed on them.

“During the operation, verification visits were made to establishments with preponderant sale of alcoholic beverages, in order to verify that they comply with current regulations,” he reported.

Meanwhile, finally, the capital agency highlighted that “during the diligence they did not present the required documentation by the Specialized Personnel in Verification Functions.”

They also close in the MH

On the other hand, the Mayor Miguel Hidalgo suspended due to irregularities the demolition work on a property belonging to the colony escandonwhere this morning the workers found the place closed.

Also, according to reports, the closure by the Mayor’s Office staff in charge of Mauricio Tabe It occurred during the night of this Friday in a property on the corner of Progreso and Alvarado, Escandón neighborhood, where a building was demolished to build another 15-level building with 30 homes, according to the Neighborhood Publication Certificate.

While, regarding the causes of the sanction, neighbors comment that during this Friday the workers “yesterday dropped a part of materials on the sidewalk where people walk and at night the inspectors came to close them down.”