The change of coach in a soccer team usually releases tensions and makes the soccer players remove their fears and show that they can give more. That factor, as old as this sport, was clearly seen in Santa Fe, which, with its 4-0 victory against Jaguares in Bogotá, still has options to qualify for the semi-finals.

As Agustín Julio, the coach in charge of Santa Fe, said, there was not much time to change things in three days, which leads to the team’s leadership after the departure of Martín Cardetti. But with a little tweaking and a lot of attitude, this Saturday’s Santa Fe was different.

A great goal from Neyder Moreno opened the way

For example, the return of José Enrique Ortiz to the position of central defender, after playing fireman at left back in the Cardetti era, made the defense look somewhat better. And Juan Sebastián Pedroza, who had just been suspended for two dates, was fundamental in leading his team to a key victory to continue dreaming, in the Reds’ last game at home this semester in the all-against-all phase.

Another one that hadn’t been very bright in Santa Fe, Neyder Moreno, took a great goal from his personal file, with a shot from outside the area. He hung the ball at an angle, in the 36th minute, and made the fans who came to El Campín celebrate.

The second half was all Santa Fe, who ran as if it were the first date and took advantage of the drop in spirits of a team that had started the tournament well and that has been falling apart in its performance, to the point that it completed this Saturday his third consecutive defeat this month in Bogotá, since he had just lost against La Equidad in the League and against Millonarios in the Cup.

Jersson González widened the gap at 12 minutes into the second stage, after a brilliant clearance by Pedroza. The striker hooked in the area to break through and then broke Jorge Soto’s goal.

The third fell from Maduro and was achieved by the Uruguayan Matías Mier, who had just entered for Moreno, in the 38th minute of the second half. He made a wall in the area and when the ball fell to Wilson Morelo, Mier anticipated it and put it in. The first thing he did, curiously, was apologize to his partner…

Another great goal put, for now, Santa Fe in the eight

A great goal from a free kick by Hárold Gómez, in the second minute of substitution, sent Santa Fe to sleep among the top eight and removed Once Caldas from that list, due to goals in favor. That could change on Sunday, if the whites beat Deportivo Cali. The point of reference, then, would be La Equidad, which could not beat Bucaramanga on Roof this Saturday. But the Lion earned the right to dream of a match in which he reconciled himself with football and with his fans.

