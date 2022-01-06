Friday, January 7, 2022
Due to covid-19, the friendly match of Millonarios in Peru is postponed

by admin
January 6, 2022
in Sports
Millionaires

Millonaries FC.

The University club confirmed the decision due to infections in both clubs.

The match of Millionaires against academic of Peru, scheduled for this Saturday in Lima, within the framework of the ‘Cream Night’, was postponed, as a result of the covid-19.

(You may be interested: Liverpool pops up for Luis Díaz: this is his offer)

This was confirmed this Thursday, due to the numerous infections that have been detected in the Peruvian team.

Postponed by covid

“The preseason game against Universitario in the framework of the Cream Night this weekend has been postponed due to causes of force in May,” says the ambassador team on its Twitter account.

(Also read: Alert in Millos for numerous detected cases of covid-19)

In turn, the Peruvian team explained that 10 workers on the campus have tested positive for covid-19, 6 of them players.

Millonarios, which started its preseason on Tuesday, also detected positive cases of covid-19. In total 7 footballers were isolated for this reason.

The team continues with its preseason work in Bogotá, waiting for its infected players to be reintegrated. For now they are isolated and under medical supervision.

SPORTS

.
