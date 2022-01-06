Due to covid-19, the friendly match of Millonarios in Peru is postponed

The match of Millionaires against academic of Peru, scheduled for this Saturday in Lima, within the framework of the ‘Cream Night’, was postponed, as a result of the covid-19.

This was confirmed this Thursday, due to the numerous infections that have been detected in the Peruvian team.

Postponed by covid

“The preseason game against Universitario in the framework of the Cream Night this weekend has been postponed due to causes of force in May,” says the ambassador team on its Twitter account.

In turn, the Peruvian team explained that 10 workers on the campus have tested positive for covid-19, 6 of them players.

The preseason game against Universitario in the framework of this weekend’s Cream Night has been postponed due to force majeure. 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/jl5LBOIYEX – Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) January 6, 2022

Millonarios, which started its preseason on Tuesday, also detected positive cases of covid-19. In total 7 footballers were isolated for this reason.

The team continues with its preseason work in Bogotá, waiting for its infected players to be reintegrated. For now they are isolated and under medical supervision.

