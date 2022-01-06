There are 179,756, down from the more than 194 thousand announced yesterday, the new Covid-19 infections recorded in the United Kingdom in the last 24 hours, according to data reported by the British government. The Guardian reports it, specifying that another 231 people have died from complications related to the virus. There are also 17,988 Covid patients hospitalized, compared to 15,659 the day before.

The latest data, which reflects the infections detected by the tests, brings the total of infections in the United Kingdom for the past seven days to 1,272,131, an increase of 29% compared to the previous week. The real number of infections is estimated to be substantially higher as not all infections are detected. The report adds that the highest weekly case rates are those between the ages of 20 and 29, at 2,780.7 per 100,000 population.